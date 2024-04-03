In 2024 Tunwal Sport 63 Mini or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Tunwal Sport 63 Mini or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Sport 63 Mini Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 44,998 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Sport 63 Mini has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 55 to 55 kmpl. Sport 63 Mini vs XL100 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sport 63 mini Xl100 Brand Tunwal TVS Price ₹ 49,990 ₹ 44,998 Range 55-70 km/charge - Mileage - 55 to 55 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 99.7 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-7 Hrs. -