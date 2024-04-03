HT Auto
Tunwal Sport 63 Mini vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2024 Tunwal Sport 63 Mini or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

Sport 63 Mini vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sport 63 mini Star city plus
BrandTunwalTVS
Price₹ 49,990₹ 63,338
Range55-70 km/charge-
Mileage-83.09 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Sport 63 Mini
Tunwal Sport 63 Mini
48V LA
₹49,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹63,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,99078,107
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99066,895
RTO
05,351
Insurance
05,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0741,678

