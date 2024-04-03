In 2024 Tunwal Sport 63 Mini or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Tunwal Sport 63 Mini or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Sport 63 Mini Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Sport 63 Mini has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Sport 63 Mini vs Sport Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sport 63 mini Sport Brand Tunwal TVS Price ₹ 49,990 ₹ 59,431 Range 55-70 km/charge - Mileage - 70.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4-7 Hrs. -