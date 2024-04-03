In 2024 Tunwal Sport 63 Mini or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Tunwal Sport 63 Mini or TVS Scooty Zest choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Sport 63 Mini Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Zest Price starts at Rs. 58,460 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scooty Zest engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Zest in 7 colours. Sport 63 Mini has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. The Scooty Zest mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Sport 63 Mini vs Scooty Zest Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sport 63 mini Scooty zest Brand Tunwal TVS Price ₹ 49,990 ₹ 58,460 Range 55-70 km/charge - Mileage - 45.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-7 Hrs. -