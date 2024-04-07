In 2024 Tunwal Roma S or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Roma S vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Roma s
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Range
|75-90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|43 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-