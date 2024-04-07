In 2024 Tunwal Roma S or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Tunwal Roma S or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Roma S Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,730 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Roma S has a range of up to 75-90 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. Roma S vs RayZR 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Roma s Rayzr 125 Brand Tunwal Yamaha Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 84,730 Range 75-90 km/charge - Mileage - 71.33 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 125 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-7 Hrs. -