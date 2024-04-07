In 2024 Tunwal Roma S or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Tunwal Roma S Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours.
Roma S has a range of up to 75-90 km/charge.
The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Roma S vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Roma s
|Fzs-fi v3
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 1.22 Lakhs
|Range
|75-90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.31 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-