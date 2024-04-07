In 2024 Tunwal Roma S or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Tunwal Roma S Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively.
Roma S has a range of up to 75-90 km/charge.
The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Roma S vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Roma s
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|Range
|75-90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-