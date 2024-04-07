In 2024 Tunwal Roma S or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Tunwal Roma S Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours.
Roma S has a range of up to 75-90 km/charge.
The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Roma S vs Jupiter Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Roma s
|Jupiter
|Brand
|Tunwal
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 73,340
|Range
|75-90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-