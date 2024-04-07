In 2024 Tunwal Roma S or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Tunwal Roma S or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Roma S Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. Roma S has a range of up to 75-90 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. Roma S vs Jupiter Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Roma s Jupiter Brand Tunwal TVS Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 73,340 Range 75-90 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.7 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-7 Hrs. -