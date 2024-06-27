In 2024 Tunwal Mini Lithino or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Tunwal Mini Lithino Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Mini Lithino up to 55-70 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Mini Lithino vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mini lithino
|Nexa
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|55-70 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.