In 2024 Tunwal Mini Lithino or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Tunwal Mini Lithino Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Mini Lithino up to 55-70 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Mini Lithino vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mini lithino Nexa
BrandTunwalWarivo Motors
Price₹ 0.55 Lakhs₹ 58,300
Range55-70 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Filters
Mini Lithino
Tunwal Mini Lithino
Mini Lithino 48V
₹54,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Brakes Front
Drum-
Brakes Rear
Drum-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Frame
Electric High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless-
Claimed Range
55-70 km/charge-
Suspension Front
Hydrolic Suspention-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Instrument Console
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,50958,300
Ex-Showroom Price
54,99058,300
RTO
3,8490
Insurance
4,6700
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3651,253

