Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMini Lithino vs XL100

Tunwal Mini Lithino vs TVS XL100

In 2024 Tunwal Mini Lithino or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Mini Lithino vs XL100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mini lithino Xl100
BrandTunwalTVS
Price₹ 0.55 Lakhs₹ 44,998
Range55-70 km/charge-
Mileage-55 to 55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-99.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
...Read More

Filters
Mini Lithino
Tunwal Mini Lithino
Mini Lithino 48V
₹54,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL100
TVS XL100
Heavy Duty
₹44,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,50953,200
Ex-Showroom Price
54,99044,999
RTO
3,8492,699
Insurance
4,6705,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3651,143

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS XL100null | Petrol | Automatic44,998 - 59,695**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
PURE EV ETrance Neonull | Electric | Automatic78,999**Ex-showroom price
XL100 vs ETrance Neo

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Fourth gen Mini Cooper has been unveiled globally
    Fourth gen Mini Cooper unveiled globally, will be brand's last ICE model
    7 Feb 2024
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the top honchos of the auto sector on the second day of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
    Car sales up 60% in last 10 years: PM Modi hails auto sector growth at Bharat Mobility 2024
    3 Feb 2024
    Mini has stopped production of the Clubman in favour of the Aceman EV.
    Mini pulls plug on this car, makes room for electric Aceman
    6 Feb 2024
    Nitin Gadkari's first vehicle was the Kinetic Luna gifted to him by his mother
    This was Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s first vehicle
    8 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    View all
     