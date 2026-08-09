In 2026 Tunwal Mini Lithino or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Mini Lithino Price starts at Rs. 54,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Mini Lithino has a range of up to 50-65 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Mini Lithino vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mini lithino
|Radeon
|Brand
|Tunwal
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 54,990
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|50-65 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.25 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hour
|-