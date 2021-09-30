Saved Articles
Home
Compare Bikes
Lithino Li 2.0 vs FZ-FI V3
Tunwal Lithino Li 2.0
vs
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Filters
Highlight Differences
Tunwal Lithino Li 2.0
Lithino 2.0 STD
₹71,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
FZ-FI Version 3.0 BS6
₹99,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specifications
Features
Price
EMI
Top AutoMobiles
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Starting
Push Button Start
Self Start Only
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹83,148
₹1,21,901
Ex-Showroom Price
₹71,990
₹1,04,700
RTO
₹5,039
₹8,909
Insurance
₹6,119
₹6,617
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹1,675
FastTag Charges
₹0
₹0
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹1,787
₹2,620
