Tunwal Lithino Li vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2024 Tunwal Lithino Li or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Lithino Li vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lithino li Star city plus
BrandTunwalTVS
Price₹ 74,990₹ 63,338
Range75-120 km/charge-
Mileage-83.09 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Lithino Li
Tunwal Lithino Li
STD
₹74,990
*Ex-showroom price
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹63,338
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,99078,107
Ex-Showroom Price
74,99066,895
RTO
05,351
Insurance
05,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6111,678

Star City Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusnull | Petrol | Manual63,338 - 72,515**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual46,375 - 64,635**Ex-showroom price
Star City Plus vs Sport

