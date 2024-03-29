HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesLithino Li vs NTORQ 125

Tunwal Lithino Li vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2024 Tunwal Lithino Li or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Lithino Li vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lithino li Ntorq 125
BrandTunwalTVS
Price₹ 74,990₹ 84,636
Range75-120 km/charge-
Mileage-47 to 54.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Filters
Lithino Li
Tunwal Lithino Li
STD
₹74,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Drum
₹84,636*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,99097,752
Ex-Showroom Price
74,99084,636
RTO
06,770
Insurance
06,346
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6112,101

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,899 - 90,500**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Access 125
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125null | Petrol | Automatic84,730 - 94,830**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs RayZR 125
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Jupiter 125
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dionull | Petrol | Automatic70,211 - 77,712**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Dio
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Jupiter

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Liberty Media, owners of Formula 1, are said to be eyeing MotoGP in a deal valued at 4 billion Euros
    F1 owners Liberty close to MotoGP buyout: Report
    29 Mar 2024
    Dorna will stay an independently run company attributed to Liberty Media's Formula One Group tracking stock and will continue to be based in Madrid
    US-based F1 owner Liberty Media announces MotoGP takeover for 4.2 billion Euros
    2 Apr 2024
    Hyundai Motor has launched the N Line version of the Creta SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of the Creta N Line costs around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 more than the standard Creta top-end variant.
    Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line: Which SUV should be your pick?
    29 Mar 2024
    Partho Banerjee has been appointed as the new head of marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki, replacing Shashank Srivastava
    Maruti Suzuki announces senior management rejig
    28 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    Hyundai Creta SUV has received its N Line avatar promising a sportier drive and several cosmetic changes targeted to attract young buyers.
    Hyundai Creta N Line review: Dressed to thrill?
    15 Mar 2024
    Hyundai Motor has launched the N Line version of the Creta SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end version of the Creta N Line costs around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 more than the standard Creta top-end variant.
    Hyundai Creta vs Creta N Line comparison: Which SUV suits you more?
    29 Mar 2024
    View all
     