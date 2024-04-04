HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesLithino 2.0 vs Fascino 125

Tunwal Lithino 2.0 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2024 Tunwal Lithino 2.0 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Lithino 2.0 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lithino 2.0 Fascino 125
BrandTunwalYamaha
Price₹ 71,990₹ 80,100
Range70-85 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Filters
Lithino 2.0
Tunwal Lithino 2.0
STD
₹71,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid DLX Drum
₹80,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,99094,647
Ex-Showroom Price
71,99080,100
RTO
07,488
Insurance
07,059
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5472,034

