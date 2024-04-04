In 2024 Tunwal Lithino 2.0 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Tunwal Lithino 2.0 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 71,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Lithino 2.0 has a range of up to 70-85 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Lithino 2.0 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lithino 2.0 Urban club 125 Brand Tunwal Vespa Price ₹ 71,990 ₹ 91,259 Range 70-85 km/charge - Mileage - 45.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-7 Hrs. -