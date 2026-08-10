In 2026 Tunwal Lithino 2.0 or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 71,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Lithino 2.0 up to 70-85 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Lithino 2.0 vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lithino 2.0
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 71,990
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|70-85 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|72 V
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-