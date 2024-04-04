HT Auto
Tunwal Lithino 2.0 vs TVS Raider

In 2024 Tunwal Lithino 2.0 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Lithino 2.0 vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lithino 2.0 Raider
BrandTunwalTVS
Price₹ 71,990₹ 95,219
Range70-85 km/charge-
Mileage-67 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.-

Lithino 2.0
Tunwal Lithino 2.0
STD
₹71,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,9901,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
71,99095,219
RTO
07,617
Insurance
06,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5472,351
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Raider Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Raider vs Pulsar NS 125
Raider vs Pulsar NS 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Raider vs Apache RTR 160
Raider vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Raider vs Pulsar 125
Raider vs Pulsar 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Raider vs SP 125
Raider vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Raider vs Apache RTR 200 4V
Raider vs Apache RTR 200 4V

