In 2026 Tunwal Elektrika 60 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Elektrika 60 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elektrika 60
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 0.65 Lakhs
|₹ 74,960
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-