In 2024 Tunwal Elektrika 60 or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Elektrika 60 up to 70-120 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour.
Elektrika 60 vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elektrika 60 Nexa
BrandTunwalWarivo Motors
Price₹ 0.65 Lakhs₹ 58,300
Range70-120 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity60 V-
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Elektrika 60
Tunwal Elektrika 60
Elektrika 60 LI
₹65,040*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Battery Capacity
60 V/26 Ah-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-12 Rear :-3.00-12Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Frame
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes-
Suspension Front
Hydrolic Suspention-
Features
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
EBS
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,37358,300
Ex-Showroom Price
65,04058,300
RTO
4,5530
Insurance
5,7800
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6201,253

