In 2026 Tunwal Elektrika 60 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Elektrika 60 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elektrika 60
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 0.65 Lakhs
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-