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HomeCompare BikesElektrika 60 vs Urban Club 125

Tunwal Elektrika 60 vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2026 Tunwal Elektrika 60 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Elektrika 60 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elektrika 60 Urban club 125
BrandTunwalVespa
Price₹ 0.65 Lakhs₹ 91,259
Range70-120 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Elektrika 60
Tunwal Elektrika 60
Elektrika 60 LI
₹65,040*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tunwal Elektrika 60 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-12 Rear :-3.00-12Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Frame
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Width
-
Length
-
Height
-
Saddle Height
-
Wheelbase
-
Kerb Weight
-
Top Speed
-
Claimed Range
70-120 km/charge
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Battery Capacity
60 V/26 Ah-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes-
Suspension Front
Hydrolic Suspention-
Features
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
Digital-
EBS
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,3731,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
65,04094,821
RTO
4,5537,585
Insurance
5,7806,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6202,339

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