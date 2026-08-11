In 2026 Tunwal Elektrika 60 or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Elektrika 60 vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elektrika 60
|Notte125
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 0.65 Lakhs
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-