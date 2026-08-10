In 2026 Tunwal Elektrika 60 or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Elektrika 60 up to 70-120 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Elektrika 60 vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elektrika 60
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 0.65 Lakhs
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|72 V
|Charging Time
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