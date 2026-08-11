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Tunwal Elektrika 60 vs Ujaas Energy eGo Li

In 2026 Tunwal Elektrika 60 or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Elektrika 60 up to 70-120 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Elektrika 60 vs eGo Li Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elektrika 60 Ego li
BrandTunwalUjaas Energy
Price₹ 0.65 Lakhs₹ 53,880
Range70-120 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity60 V1.5 kWh
Charging Time-3-4 Hours

Filters
Elektrika 60
Tunwal Elektrika 60
Elektrika 60 LI
₹65,040*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
eGo Li
Ujaas Energy eGo Li
STD
₹53,880*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-12 Rear :-3.00-12Front :-3.10-10 Rear :-3.10-10
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Frame
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Width
-
Length
-
Height
-
Saddle Height
-
Wheelbase
-
Kerb Weight
-
Top Speed
--
Claimed Range
70-120 km/charge-
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Battery Capacity
60 V/26 Ah-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes-
Suspension Front
Hydrolic Suspention-
Features
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
EBS
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,37357,220
Ex-Showroom Price
65,04053,880
RTO
4,5530
Insurance
5,7803,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6201,229

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