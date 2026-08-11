In 2026 Tunwal Elektrika 60 or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Elektrika 60 up to 70-120 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Elektrika 60 vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elektrika 60
|Ego li
|Brand
|Tunwal
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 0.65 Lakhs
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours