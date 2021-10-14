Saved Articles

Tunwal Elektrika 60 vs TVS Victor

In 2023 Tunwal Elektrika 60 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Elektrika 60
Tunwal Elektrika 60
Elektrika 60 LI
₹65,040*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Starting
Push Button Start-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Battery Capacity
60 V/26 Ah-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,37357,877
Ex-Showroom Price
65,04057,877
RTO
4,5530
Insurance
5,7800
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6201,244

