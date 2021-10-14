In 2023 Tunwal Elektrika 60 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Tunwal Elektrika 60 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at 0.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at 57,877 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less