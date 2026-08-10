In 2026 Tunwal Elektrika 60 or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Elektrika 60 vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elektrika 60
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Tunwal
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.65 Lakhs
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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