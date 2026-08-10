In 2026 Tunwal Elektrika 60 or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Elektrika 60 vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elektrika 60
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Tunwal
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.65 Lakhs
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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