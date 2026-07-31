In 2026 Tunwal Elektrika 60 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Elektrika 60 vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elektrika 60
|Raider
|Brand
|Tunwal
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.65 Lakhs
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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