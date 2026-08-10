In 2026 Tunwal Elektrika 60 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Elektrika 60 vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elektrika 60
|Radeon
|Brand
|Tunwal
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.65 Lakhs
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-