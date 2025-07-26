In 2026 Tunwal Elektrika 60 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Elektrika 60 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elektrika 60
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Tunwal
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.65 Lakhs
|₹ 82,500
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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