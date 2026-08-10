In 2026 Tunwal Elektrika 60 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Elektrika 60 vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elektrika 60
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Tunwal
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.65 Lakhs
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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