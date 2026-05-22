In 2026 Triumph Tiger 900 or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tiger 900 engine makes power and torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
Tiger 900 vs Street Triple Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tiger 900
|Street triple
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 14.4 Lakhs
|₹ 10.86 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
|19.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|888 cc
|765 cc
|Power
|108 PS PS
|120-130 PS PS