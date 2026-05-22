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Triumph Tiger 900 vs Triumph Street Triple

In 2026 Triumph Tiger 900 or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tiger 900 engine makes power and torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
Tiger 900 vs Street Triple Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiger 900 Street triple
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 14.4 Lakhs₹ 10.86 Lakhs
Mileage21.2 to 21.2 kmpl19.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity888 cc765 cc
Power108 PS PS120-130 PS PS

Filters
Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹14.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Triumph Tiger 900 Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L15 L
Wheelbase
1556 mm1402 mm
Height
1410 mm1047 mm
Kerb Weight
219 kg189 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm826 mm
Width
930 mm792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
202 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
108 PS @ 9500 rpm120 PS @ 11500 rpm
Stroke
61.9 mm53.4 mm
Max Torque
90 Nm @ 6850 rpm80 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
888 cc765 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinderLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip and assistWet, multi-plate, slip
No Of Cylinders
33
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
78 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 170mm wheel travelShowa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Marzocchi 45mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travelShowa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks - Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Off-Road,Configurable Rider,SportsRain,Road,Sports
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 Inch, TFTTFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,95,63712,08,090
Ex-Showroom Price
14,40,00010,86,300
RTO
1,15,20086,904
Insurance
40,43734,886
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,29625,966

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Latest Videos

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