In 2026 Triumph Tiger 900 or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tiger 900 engine makes power and torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
Tiger 900 vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tiger 900
|Scrambler 900
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 14.4 Lakhs
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
|23.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|888 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|108 PS PS
|65 PS PS