In 2026 Triumph Tiger 900 or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tiger 900 engine makes power and torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Tiger 900 vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tiger 900
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 14.4 Lakhs
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|888 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|108 PS PS
|100 PS PS