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HomeCompare BikesTiger 900 vs Speed Twin [2021-2024]

Triumph Tiger 900 vs Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]

In 2026 Triumph Tiger 900 or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tiger 900 engine makes power and torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Tiger 900 vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiger 900 Speed twin [2021-2024]
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 14.4 Lakhs₹ 9.46 Lakhs
Mileage21.2 to 21.2 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity888 cc1200 cc
Power108 PS PS100 PS PS

Filters
Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹14.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Speed Twin STD
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Triumph Tiger 900 Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L
Wheelbase
1556 mm
Height
1410 mm
Kerb Weight
219 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm
Width
930 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
202 kmph-
Max Power
108 PS @ 9500 rpm-
Stroke
61.9 mm80 mm
Max Torque
90 Nm @ 6850 rpm112 Nm @ 4250rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
888 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinderLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip and assistWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
No Of Cylinders
3-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
78 mm97.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 170mm wheel travelTwin RSUs with adjustable preload, 120mm rear wheel travel
Front Suspension
Marzocchi 45mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travelØ 43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Off-Road,Configurable Rider,SportsRain,Road,Sports
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 Inch, TFTYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,95,63712,32,962
Ex-Showroom Price
14,40,00011,09,000
RTO
1,15,20088,720
Insurance
40,43735,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,29626,501

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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