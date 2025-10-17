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Triumph Tiger 900 vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Triumph Tiger 900 or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tiger 900 engine makes power and torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Tiger 900 vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiger 900 Speed triple 1200
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 14.4 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage21.2 to 21.2 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity888 cc1160 cc
Power108 PS PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹14.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Triumph Tiger 900 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L15.5 litres
Wheelbase
1556 mm1445 mm
Height
1410 mm1089 mm
Kerb Weight
219 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm830 mm
Width
930 mm792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
202 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
108 PS @ 9500 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
61.9 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
90 Nm @ 6850 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
888 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip and assistWet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
33
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
78 mm90 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Rear Suspension
Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 170mm wheel travelOhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload
Front Suspension
Marzocchi 45mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travelOhlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Off-Road,Configurable Rider,SportsSport, Road, Rain, Track and Rider
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
7 Inch, TFT-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,95,63719,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
14,40,00017,95,000
RTO
1,15,2001,43,600
Insurance
40,43746,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,29642,656

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX is limited to 1200 units worldwide
Limited-run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RX launched in India at 23.07 lakh
17 Oct 2025
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Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition booking open. Top 3 facts you must know
9 Apr 2026
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The new Triumph Tiger Alpine and Desert Editions feature terrain-inspired paint schemes and factory-fitted upgrades across both the 900 and 1200 platforms.
Triumph Tiger 900 & 1200 Alpine & Desert editions unveiled internationally
14 Nov 2025
Triumph has launched the Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions in India with unique styling packages, Akrapovic exhausts, touring accessories, and revised suspension setups.
Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions launched in India; Prices start at 15.35 lakh
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Latest Videos

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Triumph Tiger 900 special edition unveiled as the brand's one millionth bike.
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Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
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18 Oct 2023
Triumph unveils 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS motorcycle.
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