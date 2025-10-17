In 2026 Triumph Tiger 900 or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tiger 900 engine makes power and torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Tiger 900 vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tiger 900
|Speed triple 1200
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 14.4 Lakhs
|₹ 17.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|888 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|108 PS PS
|180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS