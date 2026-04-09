In 2026 Triumph Tiger 900 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tiger 900 engine makes power and torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Tiger 900 vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tiger 900
|Scrambler 1200 x
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 14.4 Lakhs
|₹ 12.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
|22.72 to 25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|888 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|108 PS PS
|90 PS PS