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Triumph Tiger 900 vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2026 Triumph Tiger 900 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tiger 900 engine makes power and torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Tiger 900 vs Rocket 3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiger 900 Rocket 3
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 14.4 Lakhs₹ 24.03 Lakhs
Mileage21.2 to 21.2 kmpl15.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity888 cc2458 cc
Power108 PS PS182 PS PS

Filters
Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹14.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Triumph Tiger 900 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L18 L
Wheelbase
1556 mm1677 mm
Height
1410 mm1183 mm
Kerb Weight
219 kg320 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm750 mm
Width
930 mm920 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm300 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
202 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
108 PS @ 9500 rpm182 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
61.9 mm85.9 mm
Max Torque
90 Nm @ 6850 rpm225 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
888 cc2458 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinderLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip and assistWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
No Of Cylinders
33
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
78 mm110.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 170mm wheel travelFully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Marzocchi 45mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travelShowa 47mm USD 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound damping adjustment, 120mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Off-Road,Configurable Rider,SportsRain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 Inch, TFTYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,95,63726,50,900
Ex-Showroom Price
14,40,00024,03,100
RTO
1,15,2001,92,248
Insurance
40,43755,552
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,29656,978

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R & GT launched at 21.99 lakh, puts out 180 bhp
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Latest Videos

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