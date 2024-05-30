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Triumph Tiger 850 Sport vs Triumph Tiger 900

In 2026 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power and torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Tiger 850 Sport vs Tiger 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiger 850 sport Tiger 900
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 11.95 Lakhs₹ 14.4 Lakhs
Mileage19.0 kmpl21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity888 cc888 cc
Power85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS108 PS PS

Filters
Tiger 850 Sport
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
STD
₹11.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹14.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L20 L
Length
2248 mm-
Wheelbase
1556 mm1556 mm
Dry Weight
192 kg-
Height
1410-1460 mm1410 mm
Saddle Height
810-830 mm820 mm
Width
830 mm930 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
85 PS @ 8500 rpm108 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
61.9 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
82 Nm @ 6500 rpm90 Nm @ 6850 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.27:1-
Displacement
888 cc888 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slipWet, multi-plate, slip and assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinderLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
78.0 mm78 mm
No of Cylinders
3-
Chassis
Tubular steel frame, bolt on sub frame-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload adjustmentMarzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 170mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Marzocchi 45mm upside down forksMarzocchi 45mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadRain,Road,Off-Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5" TFT screen7 Inch, TFT
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,35,01015,95,637
Ex-Showroom Price
11,95,00014,40,000
RTO
95,6001,15,200
Insurance
32,46040,437
Accessories Charges
11,9500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,69434,296

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Tiger 850 Sport is now offered in four colour schemes.
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport gets two new colour options. Check them out
30 May 2024
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Triumph has launched the Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions in India with unique styling packages, Akrapovic exhausts, touring accessories, and revised suspension setups.
Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions launched in India; Prices start at 15.35 lakh
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Triumph Tiger 850 Sport will be placed below the current Tiger 900 range.
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport listed on Indian site ahead of mid-2021 launch
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