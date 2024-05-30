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HomeCompare BikesTiger 850 Sport vs Scrambler 900

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport vs Triumph Scrambler 900

In 2026 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power and torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
Tiger 850 Sport vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiger 850 sport Scrambler 900
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 11.95 Lakhs₹ 10.25 Lakhs
Mileage19.0 kmpl23.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity888 cc900 cc
Power85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS65 PS PS

Filters
Tiger 850 Sport
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
STD
₹11.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler 900
Triumph Scrambler 900
STD
₹10.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L12 L
Length
2248 mm-
Wheelbase
1556 mm1445 mm
Dry Weight
192 kg-
Height
1410-1460 mm1180 mm
Saddle Height
810-830 mm790 mm
Width
830 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
85 PS @ 8500 rpm65 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
61.9 mm80 mm
Max Torque
82 Nm @ 6500 rpm80 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.27:1-
Displacement
888 cc900 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slipWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinderLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
78.0 mm84.6 mm
No of Cylinders
3-
Chassis
Tubular steel frame, bolt on sub frame-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload adjustmentTwin shocks with adjustable preload. 120mm rear wheel travel
Front Suspension
Marzocchi 45mm upside down forks41mm forks with cartridge damping. 120mm travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadRain,Road,Off-Road
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Traction Control
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5" TFT screenYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,35,01011,40,595
Ex-Showroom Price
11,95,00010,24,700
RTO
95,60081,976
Insurance
32,46033,919
Accessories Charges
11,9500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,69424,515

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29 Dec 2020
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