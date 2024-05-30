In 2026 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power and torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
Tiger 850 Sport vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tiger 850 sport
|Scrambler 900
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.95 Lakhs
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.0 kmpl
|23.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|888 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|65 PS PS