In 2026 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power and torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Tiger 850 Sport vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tiger 850 sport
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.95 Lakhs
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.0 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|888 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|100 PS PS