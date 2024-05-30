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HomeCompare BikesTiger 850 Sport vs Speed Twin [2021-2024]

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport vs Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]

In 2026 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power and torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Tiger 850 Sport vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiger 850 sport Speed twin [2021-2024]
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 11.95 Lakhs₹ 9.46 Lakhs
Mileage19.0 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity888 cc1200 cc
Power85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS100 PS PS

Filters
Tiger 850 Sport
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
STD
₹11.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Speed Twin STD
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L
Length
2248 mm
Wheelbase
1556 mm
Dry Weight
192 kg
Height
1410-1460 mm
Saddle Height
810-830 mm
Width
830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
85 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
61.9 mm80 mm
Max Torque
82 Nm @ 6500 rpm112 Nm @ 4250rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.27:111.0:1
Displacement
888 cc1200 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slipWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinderLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
78.0 mm97.6 mm
No of Cylinders
32
Chassis
Tubular steel frame, bolt on sub frame-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer BikesSports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload adjustmentTwin RSUs with adjustable preload, 120mm rear wheel travel
Front Suspension
Marzocchi 45mm upside down forksØ 43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadRain,Road,Sports
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Charging Point
YesYes
Cruise Control
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Traction Control
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5" TFT screenYes
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
DRLs
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,35,01012,32,962
Ex-Showroom Price
11,95,00011,09,000
RTO
95,60088,720
Insurance
32,46035,242
Accessories Charges
11,9500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,69426,501

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Triumph Tiger 850 Sport gets two new colour options. Check them out
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Triumph Tiger 850 Sport listed on Indian site ahead of mid-2021 launch
29 Dec 2020
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Latest Videos

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