In 2026 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power and torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 110 Nm @ 3950 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl.
Tiger 850 Sport vs Scrambler 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tiger 850 sport
|Scrambler 1200
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.95 Lakhs
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.0 kmpl
|24.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|888 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS