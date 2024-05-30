In 2026 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power and torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
Tiger 850 Sport vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tiger 850 sport
|Bonneville t120
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.95 Lakhs
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.0 kmpl
|21.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|888 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS