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Triumph Tiger 1200 vs Triumph Scrambler 1200

In 2026 Triumph Tiger 1200 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tiger 1200 engine makes power and torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 110 Nm @ 3950 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl.
Tiger 1200 vs Scrambler 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiger 1200 Scrambler 1200
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 19.39 Lakhs₹ 13.75 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl24.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1160 cc1200 cc
Power150 PS PS90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS

Filters
Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹19.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler 1200
Triumph Scrambler 1200
Steve McQueen Edition
₹13.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Triumph Tiger 1200 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L16 L
Wheelbase
1560 mm1570 mm
Kerb Weight
245 kg207 kg
Height
1436 - 1497 mm1250 mm
Saddle Height
850 - 870 mm840 mm
Width
849 - 982 mm905 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-482.6 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-150/70R18Front :-90/90-21,Rear :- 150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
282 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
360 km
Max Speed
220 kmph
Max Power
150 PS @ 9000 rpm90 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm80 mm
Max Torque
130 Nm @ 7000 rpm110 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1160 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinderLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate, slip and assistWet, multi-plate assist clutch
No Of Cylinders
3-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
90.0 mm97.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Front Suspension
Showa 49mm, semi-active damping USD forks. 200mm travelShowa ?47mm fully adjustable USD forks. 250mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
200mm wheel travel Showa semi-active damping monoshock, with automatic electronic preload adjustment and New Active Preload Reduction feature. Depending on the combined weight of rider, pillion and luÖhlins fully adjustable piggy-back RSUs with twin springs. 250mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
Rain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and RiderYes
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,42,37715,34,034
Ex-Showroom Price
19,38,99013,75,000
RTO
1,55,1191,10,000
Insurance
48,26835,284
Accessories Charges
013,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,04832,972

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