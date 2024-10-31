hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesTiger 1200 vs Rocket 3

Triumph Tiger 1200 vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2026 Triumph Tiger 1200 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Tiger 1200 engine makes power and torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Tiger 1200 vs Rocket 3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiger 1200 Rocket 3
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 19.39 Lakhs₹ 24.03 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl15.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1160 cc2458 cc
Power150 PS PS182 PS PS

Filters
Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹19.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Triumph Tiger 1200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Tyre View
Handle Bar View
Rear Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L18 L
Wheelbase
1560 mm1677 mm
Kerb Weight
245 kg320 kg
Height
1436 - 1497 mm1183 mm
Saddle Height
850 - 870 mm750 mm
Width
849 - 982 mm920 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-482.6 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-150/70R18Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
282 mm300 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
360 km-
Max Speed
220 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
150 PS @ 9000 rpm182 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm85.9 mm
Max Torque
130 Nm @ 7000 rpm225 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1160 cc2458 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinderLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate, slip and assistWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
No Of Cylinders
33
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
90.0 mm110.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Showa 49mm, semi-active damping USD forks. 200mm travelShowa 47mm USD 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound damping adjustment, 120mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
200mm wheel travel Showa semi-active damping monoshock, with automatic electronic preload adjustment and New Active Preload Reduction feature. Depending on the combined weight of rider, pillion and luFully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
Rain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and RiderRain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,42,37726,50,900
Ex-Showroom Price
19,38,99024,03,100
RTO
1,55,1191,92,248
Insurance
48,26855,552
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,04856,978

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 gets better refinement with improved low-end traceability, while the reworked seat brings better comfort over long rides
2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 range launched in India, prices start at 19.39 lakh
31 Oct 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Oct 29: New Maruti Dzire spotted, Triumph Tiger 1200 range launched
30 Oct 2024
Triumph has launched the MY26 update for the Rocket 3 cruiser, with both variants getting new colour options.
2026 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R and GT launched with new colours, to hit Indian shores
5 Jul 2025
The updated Tiger 1200 gets over 40 Triumph genuine accessories available as optional extras for capability, comfort, style, technology and protection,
Triumph Tiger 1200 gets fresh updates. Check out what has changed
31 Oct 2024
Triumph has made the engine on the Rocket 3 Storm more powerful.
Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R & GT launched at 21.99 lakh, puts out 180 bhp
20 Mar 2024
The Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition motorcycle is unlikely to arrive in the Indian market.
Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition breaks cover globally but you may not be able to buy it
1 Jan 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers