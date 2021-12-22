In 2026 Triumph Street Twin or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Street Twin engine makes power and torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Street Twin vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Street twin
|Justin bieber edition
|Brand
|Triumph
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|₹ 6.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.5 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|900 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|12.50 PS PS