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Triumph Street Twin vs Vespa Justin Bieber Edition

In 2026 Triumph Street Twin or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Street Twin engine makes power and torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Street Twin vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Street twin Justin bieber edition
BrandTriumphVespa
Price₹ 7.45 Lakhs₹ 6.46 Lakhs
Mileage24.5 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity900 cc155 cc
Power65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS12.50 PS PS

Filters
Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
ABS
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Justin Bieber Edition
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition
STD
₹6.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Triumph Street Twin Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Reserve
3.9 l-
Fuel Capacity
12 L8 L
Length
20901870 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1340 mm
Dry Weight
198 kg-
Height
1114 mm-
Saddle Height
760 mm790 mm
Width
785 mm735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17Front :-110/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
5.09s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
16.68m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
5.25s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
3.99s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
2.43s-
Quarter Mile
13.67 sec @ 143.93 kmph-
Highway Mileage
26.14 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
46.41m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
29.68m-
ARAI Mileage
27 kmpl-
City Mileage
24.5 kmpl-
Top Speed
154.55 kmph-
Max Power
65 PS @ 7500 rpm12.50 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
80 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
80 Nm @ 3800 rpm12.4 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
11.0:1-
Displacement
900 cc155
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate Assist ClutchAutomatic Centrifugal Dry Clutch With Vibration Dampers
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
270° Crank Angle Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHCSingle cylinder, 4-Stroke, 3 Valves, i-get
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
84.6 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular steel cradle-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
KYB twin RSUs, with pre-load adjustment,-
Front Suspension
KYB forks, non-adjustable with cartridge damping-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Rain,Road-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
USB Charging Socket, Traction Control-
Traction Control
Yes-
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,84,7827,16,892
Ex-Showroom Price
7,95,0006,45,690
RTO
63,60051,655
Insurance
26,18219,547
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,01715,408

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