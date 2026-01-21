In 2026 Triumph Street Twin or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Trident 660 Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Street Twin engine makes power and torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm. On the other hand, Trident 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl. The Trident 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Street Twin vs Trident 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Street twin
|Trident 660
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|₹ 8.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.5 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|900 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|81 PS PS