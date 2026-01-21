hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesStreet Twin vs Trident 660

Triumph Street Twin vs Triumph Trident 660

In 2026 Triumph Street Twin or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Trident 660 Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Street Twin engine makes power and torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm. On the other hand, Trident 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl. The Trident 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Street Twin vs Trident 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Street twin Trident 660
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 7.45 Lakhs₹ 8.99 Lakhs
Mileage24.5 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity900 cc660 cc
Power65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS81 PS PS

Filters
Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
ABS
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Trident 660
Triumph Trident 660
STD 2025
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Triumph Street Twin Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Headlight View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Reserve
3.9 l-
Fuel Capacity
12 L14 litres
Length
20902020 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1407 mm
Dry Weight
198 kg-
Height
1114 mm1089 mm
Saddle Height
760 mm805 mm
Width
785 mm795 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-180/55-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
5.09s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
16.68m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
5.25s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
3.99s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
2.43s-
Quarter Mile
13.67 sec @ 143.93 kmph-
Highway Mileage
26.14 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
46.41m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
29.68m-
ARAI Mileage
27 kmpl-
City Mileage
24.5 kmpl-
Top Speed
154.55 kmph-
Max Power
65 PS @ 7500 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
80 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
80 Nm @ 3800 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Compression Ratio
11.0:1-
Displacement
900 cc660 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate Assist ClutchWet, multi-plate, slip and assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
270° Crank Angle Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHCLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2B
Bore
84.6 mm74 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular steel cradleTubular steel perimeter frame
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
KYB twin RSUs, with pre-load adjustment,Showa monoshock RSU, with preload adjustment, Travel Wheel 120 mm 130 mm
Front Suspension
KYB forks, non-adjustable with cartridge dampingShowa 41mm upside down separate function big piston (SFF-BP) forks, Travel Wheel 120 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadSport, Road and Rain
ABS
Dual Channel-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
USB Charging Socket, Traction Control10,000 miles (16,000 km) /12 months service interval, whichever comes first
Traction Control
Yes-
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,84,78210,02,866
Ex-Showroom Price
7,95,0008,99,000
RTO
63,60071,920
Insurance
26,18231,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,01721,555

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Triumph has unveiled the 2026 Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660, releasing changes across the board for more performance and refined dynamics
2026 Triumph Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 revealed with more power and chassis updates
21 Jan 2026
The new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition bike comes with a unique custom-inspired scheme featuring a Matte Aluminium Silver and Matte Silver shades.&nbsp;
Triumph Street Twin EC1 launched in India. Price and more details here
22 Dec 2021
The new Triumph Trident 660 gets a muscular appearance with its sculpted tank design.
2025 Triumph Trident 660: Here are 5 things you should know about the naked roadster
12 Jul 2025
The 2025 Triumph Trident 660 comes in new dual-tone colourways.
2025 Triumph Trident 660 launched in India at 8.49 lakh. Here is what's new
8 Jul 2025
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
The special edition Triumph Rocket 3 R has undergone superficial changes only.
Triumph reveals limited-edition models of Rocket 3 and Street Twin
12 Nov 2021
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers