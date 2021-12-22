In 2026 Triumph Street Twin or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Street Twin engine makes power and torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
Street Twin vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Street twin
|Scrambler 900
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.5 kmpl
|23.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|900 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|65 PS PS