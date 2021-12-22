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HomeCompare BikesStreet Twin vs Speed Twin [2021-2024]

Triumph Street Twin vs Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]

In 2026 Triumph Street Twin or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Street Twin engine makes power and torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Street Twin vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Street twin Speed twin [2021-2024]
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 7.45 Lakhs₹ 9.46 Lakhs
Mileage24.5 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity900 cc1200 cc
Power65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS100 PS PS

Filters
Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
ABS
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Speed Twin STD
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Triumph Street Twin Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
3.9 l
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2090
Wheelbase
1415 mm
Dry Weight
198 kg
Height
1114 mm
Saddle Height
760 mm
Width
785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Radial Tyre
YesYes
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
5.09s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
16.68m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
5.25s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
3.99s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
2.43s-
Quarter Mile
13.67 sec @ 143.93 kmph-
Highway Mileage
26.14 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
46.41m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
29.68m-
ARAI Mileage
27 kmpl-
City Mileage
24.5 kmpl-
Top Speed
154.55 kmph-
Max Power
65 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
80 mm80 mm
Max Torque
80 Nm @ 3800 rpm112 Nm @ 4250rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.0:111.0:1
Displacement
900 cc1200 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate Assist ClutchWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
270° Crank Angle Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHCLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
84.6 mm97.6 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Chassis
Tubular steel cradle-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer BikesSports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes
Rear Suspension
KYB twin RSUs, with pre-load adjustment,Twin RSUs with adjustable preload, 120mm rear wheel travel
Front Suspension
KYB forks, non-adjustable with cartridge dampingØ 43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadRain,Road,Sports
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
USB Charging Socket, Traction Control-
Traction Control
YesYes
Engine Immobilizer
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Low Oil Indicator
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,84,78212,32,962
Ex-Showroom Price
7,95,00011,09,000
RTO
63,60088,720
Insurance
26,18235,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,01726,501

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
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