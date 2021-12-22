In 2026 Triumph Street Twin or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Street Twin engine makes power and torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Street Twin vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Street twin
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.5 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|900 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|100 PS PS