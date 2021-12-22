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Triumph Street Twin vs Triumph Bonneville T120

In 2026 Triumph Street Twin or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Street Twin engine makes power and torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
Street Twin vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Street twin Bonneville t120
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 7.45 Lakhs₹ 11.85 Lakhs
Mileage24.5 kmpl21.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity900 cc1200 cc
Power65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS

Filters
Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
ABS
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
STD
₹11.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Street Twin Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
3.9 l-
Fuel Capacity
12 L14.5 L
Length
20902170 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1450 mm
Dry Weight
198 kg-
Height
1114 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
760 mm790 mm
Width
785 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
5.09s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
16.68m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
5.25s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
3.99s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
2.43s-
Quarter Mile
13.67 sec @ 143.93 kmph-
Highway Mileage
26.14 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
46.41m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
29.68m-
ARAI Mileage
27 kmpl-
City Mileage
24.5 kmpl-
Top Speed
154.55 kmph-
Max Power
65 PS @ 7500 rpm80 PS @ 6550 rpm
Stroke
80 mm80 mm
Max Torque
80 Nm @ 3800 rpm105 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.0:1-
Displacement
900 cc1200 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate Assist ClutchWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
270° Crank Angle Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHCLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
84.6 mm97.6 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular steel cradle-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes-
Rear Suspension
KYB twin RSUs, with pre-load adjustment,Twin RSU’s, with pre-load adjustment
Front Suspension
KYB forks, non-adjustable with cartridge damping41mm cartridge forks
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
Rain,RoadRain,Road
ABS
Dual Channel-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
USB Charging Socket, Traction ControlSystem - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Chromed 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin chrome silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.5, Trail - 105.2 mm
Traction Control
Yes-
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,84,78213,16,235
Ex-Showroom Price
7,95,00011,85,000
RTO
63,60094,800
Insurance
26,18236,435
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,01728,291

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Latest Car & Bike News

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