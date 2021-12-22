In 2026 Triumph Street Twin or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Street Twin engine makes power and torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
Street Twin vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Street twin
|Bonneville t120
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.5 kmpl
|21.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|900 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS